Penticton's Fest of Ale announces free transit to and from event this spring

Photo: Fest of Ale

The annual Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton has announced that the City of Penticton will be covering costs for ticket holders taking local transit.

On April 12 and 13, the ever-popular craft beverage festival will take over the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

In an effort to encourage all participants to do so responsibly, ticket holders can travel on city busses to and from the festival for free.

Last year, police indicated that they saw a sharp uptick in the number of impaired drivers on the road near the festival.

Festival organizers urge those enjoying the festivities to be safe when planning a way home.

This year, simply show a valid ticket to the bus driver, and fare will not be necessary.

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is operated as a non-profit society, donating proceeds every year to local charities.

Tickets are now on sale at an early bird rate.