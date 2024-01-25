Family Day fun returning to South Okanagan Events Centre after pandemic hiatus

Photo: Monique Tamminga The most recent Family Day celebration at the SOEC in Penticton in 2020.

Family Day celebrations will be back at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time since 2020.

The City of Penticton and OVG360, the hired managing team for the venue, will be hosting a day filled with free activities on Feb. 19 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Family Day at the SOEC will include a lineup for all age groups, including a free skate, a photo booth and games, complimentary hot chocolate and treats from Tim Hortons, a BBQ by donation to the Penticton Minor Hockey Association and a "Sensory Space" where attendees can wind down.

"This event is an opportunity for families to come together, share joy, and create lasting memories," reads a press release from the SOEC.

For more information, click here.