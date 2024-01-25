229466
Penticton  

Town of Princeton warns not to flush what doesn't belong after pricey damage

Be careful what you flush

The Mayor of Princeton is reminding townspeople what shouldn't be flushed down local toilets, after a pricy incident this week.

Mayor Spencer Coyne, through the Town of Princeton Facebook page, shared Tuesday that a heavy-duty plastic bag apparently flushed into the town system cost taxpayers in the range of $7,000 to $12,000.

"The incident required the involvement of three utility operators, who accumulated five hours of overtime at double their usual pay rate. Additionally, it necessitated the use of a pumper truck for approximately four to five hours, and an electrician for a similar duration, and led to damage of a pump," Coyne explained.

"The situation could have led to even greater damage, as the bag was not merely found in a sewer line, but in a lift station, a critical juncture where all sewage from the area is processed. Had there been a backup, it could have potentially resulted in sewage flooding into residential properties."

Coyne concluded by asking residents to be extra sure only appropriate materials are flushed.

