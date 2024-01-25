Town of Princeton warns not to flush what doesn't belong after pricey damage

Photo: Town of Princeton A heavy-duty plastic bag that caused significant damage to Town of Princeton infrastructure after being flushed.

The Mayor of Princeton is reminding townspeople what shouldn't be flushed down local toilets, after a pricy incident this week.

Mayor Spencer Coyne, through the Town of Princeton Facebook page, shared Tuesday that a heavy-duty plastic bag apparently flushed into the town system cost taxpayers in the range of $7,000 to $12,000.

"The incident required the involvement of three utility operators, who accumulated five hours of overtime at double their usual pay rate. Additionally, it necessitated the use of a pumper truck for approximately four to five hours, and an electrician for a similar duration, and led to damage of a pump," Coyne explained.

"The situation could have led to even greater damage, as the bag was not merely found in a sewer line, but in a lift station, a critical juncture where all sewage from the area is processed. Had there been a backup, it could have potentially resulted in sewage flooding into residential properties."

Coyne concluded by asking residents to be extra sure only appropriate materials are flushed.