Penticton judge urges man to clean up act after string of thefts and frightening break-in at senior's apartment

A Summerland man will spend 92 more days behind bars for numerous thefts throughout the Okanagan and a frightening break-in that left a senior injured and scared.

Randal Graham Peterson, 52, pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Penticton court on Wednesday, appearing via video from custody, where he had been held without bail prior to sentencing.

Court heard about Peterson's spring of thefts, occurring throughout 2022 from Vernon shops to stores in West Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton, with thousands of dollars worth of items stolen.

Peterson's most serious offence was a break-and-enter on March 6, 2023.

Court heard that police were called to 285 Edmonton Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers attended the location and found the perimeter clear, observing a bottle of liquor and a shoe near the entrance of the building.

While on scene, the police received a second call from another building resident, reporting an intoxicated male was attempting to get into the building. Then another resident reported an unknown person was trying her door handle.

At nearly 1 a.m., an elderly woman reported that a man, later identified as Peterson, had come to her door and pushed past her when she answered, causing her to fall. He then started going through her belongings.

"He was in there for a long period of time, even to the point of telling her he was hungry and making her [make] him a sandwich," Crown counsel Gail Barnes said in her submission of the events.

"She was frightened about trying to do anything because she already had physical contact with the accused which caused her to fall ... She did suffer some minor injuries. She had some bruising on her knees and a cut on her heel."

Police connected with security and found Peterson nearby.

"The accused refused to listen to police command stating to them, 'What, are you going to shoot me?'" the Crown stated.

Peterson continued to act belligerent and was described as using some rather "colourful language" with the officers. He was found with multiple stolen items, including various wallets, money, jewelry, papers and cards.

After taking into account credit for time already served, Peterson will spend 92 day more days behind bars followed by a year-long probation.

He was also fined $500 for a Motor Vehicle Act violation and given 18 months to pay it after release.

Judge Lynett Jung took into account his sincere remorse for his actions and guilty plea, sparing the victim from a trial.

Court heard that since the break and enter incident, the victimized senior has moved away, afraid to live on her own since the incident.

Peterson has admittedly been struggling with an alcohol use disorder and dealing with medical issues.

He told Judge Jung about the work he has done while incarcerated and his commitment to stay clean.

"My daughter reminds me every night that I'm not home. How much my actions have caused damage in the home as well for me not being there since this incident happened," Peterson said. "I wish that I could apologize to that lady I truly do ... I didn't mean to cause any harm to anyone."

Judge Jung encouraged Peterson to look after himself and wished him luck.

"You're in a fight for your life ... You got to do whatever you can because your daughter needs you."