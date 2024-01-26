Penticton's Snakebite Film Festival fast approaching, with tickets dwindling

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's signature film festival is fast approaching, and tickets are still available for some of the feature-length films.

Snakebite Film Festival runs Feb. 1 to 4, with seven theatres booked over the four days.

The opening night film will be the John Waters classic "Hairspray" at Landmark Cinemas, followed by a full weekend of films.

The festival is entirely volunteer-run. Full weekend passes are sold out, but individual tickets can be purchased for the feature films for $17.31.

A limited number of free tickets for students or the underemployed are also available, in order to make the festival accessible to all.

In past years, the festival has attracted over 800 attendees.

For a full schedule including film descriptions or to grab tickets, click here.