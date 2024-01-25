Ukrainian family fleeing war needs local host family in South Okanagan

Photo: Ukraine Nightingale Project Ukrainian family looking for hosts in South Okanagan.

The Ukraine Nightingale Project in Penticton needs help finding a host family for a Ukrainian husband and wife and their young child.

The volunteer organization works to help Ukrainians fleeing war to re-settle in South Okanagan communities.

Vladimir, 33, Evgeniia, 32, and their two-year-old son Mykyta are arriving soon to the region under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program, and the Nightingale Project is hoping to help them land on their feet.

Vladimir is a lawyer by trade but has experience in sales and construction.

"You can say about me that I am a handyman," he shared with the Nightingale Project.

Evgeniia has been a language and literature teacher and has a background in sales.

Nightingale Project chair Jennifer Martison said the pair have "the desire, drive, and skills to adapt well here [in the South Okanagan]."

The group is hoping to find the young family a local host family willing to provide accommodation for up to three months to assist with initial stages of adjustment, such as transportation.

"[Nightingale Project] volunteers will provide support and guidance to the host family to ensure that all government paperwork and registrations are completed," Martison said.

Martison will meet with potential host families to ensure a compatible fit with their Ukrainian guests.

Anyone interested in learning more can contact Martison at (778) 515-4511 or [email protected].