Photo: AIM Roads

Highway 97 north of Summerland between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park will be closed for blasting this Friday.

On Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the highway will be closed to all traffic and opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

The blasting is part of ongoing work mitigating a landslide site.