Penticton Airport adding Saturday flight to Vancouver starting in February

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines is bringing additional Saturday flights between Penticton and Vancouver next month.

The flight will be traveling between the South Terminal at Vancouver International Airport and Penticton Airport starting on Feb. 10.

"Our expanded schedule is tailored to meet the needs of the community to provide improved connectivity. These added flights aim to provide increased flexibility, seamlessly connecting you to Vancouver and the rest of B.C." Pacific Coastal said in their announcement.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Flight 1303:

Departure: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 09:15 a.m.

Arrival: Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) at 10:13 a.m.

Flight 1304:

Departure: Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) at 10:40 a.m.

Arrival: Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 11:40 a.m.

Pacific Coastal Airlines has been running four additional morning flights per week between the Vancouver and Penticton airports for the winter season, from Jan. 4, 2024, to April 26, 2024, in addition to their afternoon flights between the two destinations, which operate from Sunday to Friday into the Vancouver International Airport South Terminal.

For more information and flights, click here.