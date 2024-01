Photo: RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a golf cart stolen from the Penticton Golf and Country Club at the start of the month.

The golf cart was stolen from the Penticton Golf and Country Club sometime overnight on Jan. 6, 2024, which is located at 600 Comox Street.

The golf cart is described as having brown and beige camouflage patterns.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at (250) 492-4300.