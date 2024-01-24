Penticton RCMP arrest individual after allegedly threatening other Sikh Temple visitors while aggressively swinging two large swords

Photo: File photo

One person was arrested on Monday after the Penticton RCMP responded to a report of them brandishing swords at the Sikh Temple and threatening others inside.

Police said frontline officers responded to a disturbance inside the Sikh Temple along South Main Street.

Upon attendance, police arrested a 23-year-old temple visitor, identified as having allegedly threatened other visitors while aggressively swinging two large swords.

Police said no one was injured in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, as officers continue to gather further information.

Police said the accused was later released to attend Penticton Provincial Court at a future date.