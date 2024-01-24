Penticton RCMP arrest individual after allegedly threatening other Sikh Temple visitors

Photo: File photo

One person was arrested on Monday after the Penticton RCMP responded to a report of them acting aggressively at the Sikh Temple and threatening others inside.

Police said frontline officers responded to a disturbance inside the Sikh Temple along South Main Street.

Upon attendance, police arrested a 23-year-old temple visitor, identified as having allegedly agressively threatened other visitors.

Police said no one was injured in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, as officers continue to gather further information.

Police said the accused was later released to attend Penticton Provincial Court at a future date.

Cpl. James Grandy, RCMP media relations officer, urged anyone who witnessed the altercation to call local police to give their account.

Editor's note: Police have alleged swords were wielded during the altercation, a claim that has been disputed by some members of the Sikh community who reached out to Castanet. No allegations have been proven in court.