Harlem Globetrotters wow crowd with high-energy show in Penticton

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters brought energy, skills and amazing game-play to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Tuesday night.

The Globetrotters faced off agains the Washington Generals while making their signature creative moves with dribbling, spinning tricks, and dunking. The exhibition basketball team began as the Chicago Globetrotters way back in 1926.

Fans were called down for plenty of audience engagement and tips from the all-star players.

Missed the show? Click through the galleries to see a bit of the action thanks to local photographer Douglas Drouin.