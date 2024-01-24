Sections of Nanaimo Avenue and Camrose Street closed as Pentictons crews repair water main failures

Photo: City of Penticton Nanaimo Avenue closure location

The City of Penticton is working on repairing sections of Nanaimo Avenue and Camrose Street, which has temporarily closed the roads on Wednesday morning.

Utilities crews will be conducting repairs throughout the day following two water main failures.

Nanaimo Avenue will be closed between Martin and Main Streets until 4 p.m. today.

Camrose Street will be closed between Warren Avenue E and Cherry Avenue until 8 p.m. tonight.

Drivers heading through either of these areas are asked to slow down, watch for traffic control personnel and follow the detours.

"Water main failures can be caused by changes in temperatures, causing the ground to shift," the city said in thei news release.

"The City of Penticton is working to upgrade its aging underground infrastructure, with recent major capital projects including the Uplands/Redlands/Haven Hill work and the upgrades completed throughout the Point Intersection and Greenwood Drive areas, with more work planned for 2024 and onwards."