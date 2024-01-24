South Okanagan restaurants embracing slow season through Dine Around, but CEBA loans loom for many

Casey Richardson

“We need you.”

During the slowest months of the year for many restaurants, Penticton eateries are hopeful the annual Dine Around province-wide food celebration will encourage locals to visit.

From a tough tourism season due to wildfires, to this month’s CEBA loan repayment deadline, businesses have seen hit after hit.

On Tuesday, the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association and Restaurants Canada launched the Save B.C. Restaurants campaign to raise awareness of the challenges.

Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BCRFA, told Castanet last week he believes there could be between 2,000 to 3,000 restaurants in the province unable to pay back their CEBA loans at this time.

Local South Okanagan restaurants are working tirelessly to draw people in.

Cannery Brewing, Slackwater Brewing and Sociale Enoteca Ristorante are just a few of many taking part in Dine Around, and seeing success from the first week.

“It's just a great way to get out at a time of year when you probably want to be hunkered down cozy at home. But it means the world to especially hospitality, but just small business in general,” said Liam Peyton, one of Slackwater Brewing's co-founders.

“No one has a fun time in January. So we have the choice, we can get out and support people.”

Patt Dyck, general manager for Cannery, said the Dine Around campaign has seemed to be a good draw to tempt people to come in.

“These months are economically challenging for all of us, especially coming after a year like last year where there were so many of the really vital weeks of revenue that we count on to carry us through the January, February, March, that wasn't there,” she added.

With limited tourists visiting and snowbirds already headed south, the local customers are the lifeblood of the restaurants.

Sociale owner Tyler Gable said Dine Around does help boost sales slightly, but people are watching their wallets.

“It's not filling the restaurant, but it's getting traction,” he said. “It’s an incentive for the people to get out and to just keep the staff employed. That's the biggest one.”

The Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan repayment timeline has become a thorn in many business' backs.

“I think it's impacting every business that that existed through COVID. It's more like the one-two punch that just keeps coming. Sometimes I think all of us feel like that children's toy that you batted down, and then they pop back up again. You bat down and they pop back up again,” Dyck said.

“I don't think people were taking CEBA loans because they wanted extra revenue in their pockets. They were taking the CEBA loans because they were backed against the wall during COVID.”

Peyton said now that businesses need to qualify for a loan, it’s added more challenges.

“Because not everyone can secure and qualify for a $40,000 to $60,000 loan, let alone pay it back in the middle of January. If you aren't successful in advertising it and getting it stretched out, we were fortunate enough to do that, but I know for some of the small operations, it's very tough.”

Gable said he’ll be seeing the impact come in his monthly bills soon during the repayment, which will end up being another cost to manage.

"The hardships are not there yet for us. But winter is a long period of time, and with our [last] summer coming to a standing halt, we don't have that extra cushion to carry you through the winter months. So I foresee it being an issue, not just for us, but for others.”

Restaurant Canada’s survey stated that one in five restaurants with a CEBA loan are now on the brink of closing one or more of their locations.

“I think an extension, certainly out of this time of year would have been helpful. All of us would have loved to have had the whole year to be able to garner that and to have one more busy season to help,” Dyck said.

In an attempt to get the message across, the BCRFA and Restaurants Canada are hosting a Zoom Town Hall meeting on Wednesday morning.

Dine Around runs from Jan. 17 to Feb. 11.

Head to Cannery to try out their new beef dip deal or nachos to share with drinks, Slackwater for a burger or sandwich deal with beer and dessert, Sociale to indulge in a three-course meal at two different price points, or any of the participating businesses here.