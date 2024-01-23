Penticton and Summerland school district ponder taking first steps towards major shakeup and school closures

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Three schools may close, with SD67 hearing from staff about the possible shake up at a special meeting Tuesday.

Penticton and Summerland could be seeing a big shake up for school-aged kids in the coming years if the board goes along with three recommended elementary closures and doing away with middle schools entirely.

At a well-attended special meeting Tuesday, the board of School District 67 heard from staff that the status quo of schools is not working.

They said schools are overall under capacity, and the district faces $1 million in "unfunded inflationary cost pressures" each year.

According to district staff, enrolment in the district has decreased by 36 per cent since 2001, and that shows no sign of changing significantly over the next 20 years.

The district receives provincial funding based on projected enrolment on a per-pupil model.

Funding is roughly $8,625 per "full-time equivalent" student, and the money comes in a block to run the schools under the district's umbrella, including everything that goes along with operation, including heating, air conditioning and resources, which staff say are examples of expenses vulnerable to inflation.

Also, the ministry of education does not look at individual schools' attendance as a percentage of capacity, they look at averages overall. In Penticton, that average is 82 per cent and in Summerland, 69 per cent.

According to the district, the ministry expects a future plan to be working towards 95 per cent capacity utilization overall.

Therefore, district staff have recommended moving towards an elementary-secondary model, axing middle schools entirely and closing three elementary schools to be folded into those locations, in part to consolidate overhead costs.

Supt. Todd Manuel called it a "very sensitive” topic, acknowledging all the schools have “proud histories” and stating that the recommendation is “not taken likely."

Under the recommendations, in Summerland, Giant's Head Elementary would be shut and Summerland Middle School would be rebranded as Summerland Elementary School, a kindergarten to grade 6 operation. Summerland Secondary School would become grades 7-12.

In Penticton North, also known as the Penticton Secondary family of schools, Carmi Elementary would be closed and KVR Middle School changed into KVR Elementary, a kindergarten to grade 7 operation. All other existing elementary schools would transition to K-7.

In Penticton South, also known as the "Princess Margaret Secondary" family of schools, Parkway Elementary would be closed and Skaha Lake Middle School would become Skaha Lake Elementary, a K-7 operation.

Columbia Elementary would transition from a Princess Margaret feeder school to a Penticton Secondary feeder school.

Some ConnectEd programming would potentially be relocated to a new location in 2025-26.

The transitions would take place over several years, and capital costs to convert middle schools to elementary schools would cost about $3 million. The elementary closures would not be enacted until the 2025-26 school year, and the full completion would be in the 2026-27 school year.

Changes to the middle school properties would include construction of playgrounds and elementary-friendly retrofits in classrooms.

By implementing these changes, staff say, capacity efficiency could be brought up to nearly 90 per cent. The closed schools would be repurposed, in an as-yet undetermined manner.

No rural schools are on the chopping block, which staff said is because there are small community grants that support rural students staying in their own communities longer, and because they did not see any significant operational savings in closing those schools.

The currently proposed school closures would save an estimated $1.5 million each year on an annual basis, on the low side, according to information provided by staff.

Staff say the goal is to use cost savings from consolidating the schools to re-invest in student programs and services, including elective programming like the arts which sometimes are first to be cut when budgets are slashed.

Staff also noted that, through the plan, no layoffs will be made. Rather, it would be "attrition over time," meaning they would not replace positions as people retired or moved on if there was no further need for their position.

The board received the report on Tuesday evening. Dozens of interested listeners including Mayor Julius Bloomfield and MLA Dan Ashton were in attendance.

The board voted to move the concept forward to discussion at an upcoming meeting on Thursday.

The road from there is still long before any of these proposed changes become reality.

Should the board choose to move forward once again with consideration of this future plan, it will be discussed at the Jan. 31 regularly scheduled board meeting.

There, the board will once again decide whether to send the matter to extensive public consultation, which will last 60 days, before the board receives that feedback and makes any final call.