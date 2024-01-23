Emergency overnight shelter in Penticton closing due to warmer temperatures

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Penticton's Emergency Weather Response Shelter will not operate overnight tonight, or any further nights unless the weather changes.

The partially city-funded shelter is located at 1704 Government Street, a privately-owned space leased by the city for roughly $20,000 from December 2023 to March 31, 2024.

BC Housing covers operational costs.

It is open only overnight and during specific weather conditions:

Temperatures that are at or "feel like" -5 C or below

Wind chill

Snowstorm of more than five centimetres

Freezing rain of more than five millimetres for three consistent days

Other inclement weather

Due to warmer overnight temperatures currently, the shelter will be closed until further notice.

"While we would prefer to offer our services every night, we must adhere to our temperature guidelines," reads a notice from the shelter operators, the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, posted on social media Tuesday.

"We would like to thank the continued commitment from the community to support our services. We could not do this work without you!"

BC Housing also operates a 73-bed shelter at Compass Court on Main Street, which runs year-round.