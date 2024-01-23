Penticton moves up local property tax deadline

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton has moved the due date for property taxes up to the first business day in July.

“For many years, we have been one of the few communities that saw taxes paid at the end of July,” said Angela Campbell, the city’s director of finance and administration, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“The province has set out that municipalities must give 60 days notice before the annual tax sale, which is designated as the last Monday of September. In order to meet the new rules, we have to move our tax deadline to be inline with the rest of the province.”

The provincial government mandates that a public auction of properties with unpaid property taxes be done after two years.

That annual tax sale must take place at 10 a.m. on the last Monday in September.

“To meet the requirement as established by the province, the City of Penticton’s new property tax due date will be July 2,” said Campbell.

“We want to give residents and business owners as much notice as possible about this change in order to have as smooth a transition to the new date as possible.”

Property tax notices will be issued in late May.

For more information, including payment options, click here.