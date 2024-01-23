Penticton and Summerland school district to hold special meeting to consider long-range future of facilities

Photo: Contributed

School District 67 is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss the future of some of their facilities.

The board will meet to discuss the "Long-Range Facilities Plan" for the district, which is oversees Penticton and Summerland elementary, middle and high school.

According to the public agenda, the meeting is called in accordance with the "Board Policy 14: 'School Closure''" and the board will receive and consider information provided by Superintendent Todd Manuel.

Then, the board will conclude either that no action, or further study, is required.

The superintendent will recommend that the the board forward the Long-Range Facilities Plan be forwarded to the business committee for its review and further recommendations.

More information and details will be available at the meeting. The meeting, as are regular school board meetings, is open to the public for viewing, beginning at 6 p.m. at SD67 headquarters on Jermyn Avenue in Penticton.