Okanagan Falls residents invited to Q&A about upcoming budget

Photo: Off Track Travel Okanagan Falls.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hosting a public meeting for Okanagan Falls to gather feedback on their 2024 budget.

On Friday, Feb. 2, there will be a Q&A at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre.



Jim Zaffino, RDOS chief administrative officer, and Matt Taylor, Electoral Area D director will be in attendance.



The Draft Budget 2024 was reviewed by the RDOS Board at two workshops in December, and a first reading of the budget by the elected board took place on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Now, community consultation is underway in each of the regional district electoral areas.

Anyone with questions about Draft Budget 2024 can email [email protected]. Interested citizens can also send a letter via regular mail, or drop it off at the Regional District office: 101 Martin Street in Penticton, BC, V2A 5J9.

The Feb. 2 meeting in Okanagan Falls will commence at 6 p.m. at 1141 Cedar St, Okanagan Falls, and is free to attend and open to all.