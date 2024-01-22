'Integrated Crisis Repsonse Team' pairing cops with nurses officially launches in Penticton

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Representatives from the City of Penticton, RCMP and Interior Health celebrate the official launch day of the Integrated Crisis Response Team.

A long-awaited crisis response team pairing nurses with police is up and running in Penticton.

Formerly known as "Car 40," the now-renamed mobile "Integrated Crisis Response Team" or ICRT, was soft-launched a few weeks ago and given an official launch Monday.

Three specially-trained nurses and two police officers are assigned to the unit, with the goal of responding to calls traditionally directed to police that may not actually be criminal in nature — for example, mental health and addiction challenges.

The ICRT, which is funded by the provincial government through Interior Health, is trained to direct individuals needing mental health assistance to appropriate resources in the community.

The program was previously launched in nearby larger Interior communities including Kelowna and Kamloops.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield called the program launch "not the only step, but a major step" in tackling both mental health problems in Penticton and an overburdened police force.

"We’ve been advocating for this program over the last two years and we are very happy to see this partnership provide a much needed service to our community," Bloomfield said.

"We know there is more we can all do and this program can act as a prototype for future shared efforts.”

Penticton RCMP Supt. Beth McAndie said that in the few short weeks the program has been "soft launched," the team has already seen successes. Aside from responding to calls, they have been visiting local shelters and supportive housing facilities proactively, to get to know the needs.

"During one of these visits, an officer and nurse were able to provide an on-site referral for immediate medical care to an individual experiencing a significant and potentially life threatening health issue," McAndie said.

"Working in partnership with other members of Interior Health, this team was able to normalize the presence of nurses in and around our community shelters, facilitating much needed medical care that had previously been declined by our clients."

Cpl. Dave Smith is in charge of the ICRT, and agreed the approach is already seeing results.

"Already we've seen examples where we walk in, and people readily acknowledge and notice the nurse patch, and are just much more willing to come up and ask questions that are more medical related or perhaps something that they're dealing with on the street," Smith said.

"We're already noticing just having the nurse with us, people seem to be find us more approachable, around these locations."

The program has one nurse on duty during any given shift, and currently shifts are only during the daytime.

McAndie noted that is usually the time RCMP see calls for bizarre behaviour, possibly mental health or addiction-related, but as the program continues to roll out they will be keeping a close eye on data to refine those service choices if needed.

The nurses on the team wear grey uniforms, still outfitted with police protective vests, but with patches clearly stating "nurse" and their first names, as a personal touch to build trust.

Jenel Young is one of those registered nurses. She signed up for the program after a decade working in psychiatric nursing.

"[We're] trying to break down the barriers so that people are able to access services that we have readily available in the community. And a lot of times it's just that first point of contact, that becomes the mental barrier to being able to help people. And so I feel like we've already been able to break down some of those barriers and connect people to services and help improve their quality of life," Young said.

"I feel like I have something to offer and so I'm looking forward to being able to utilize that."