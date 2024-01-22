Penticton judge hopes South Okanagan thief stays on better path

Photo: File photo

A Penticton judge is pleased with a former criminal’s progress towards a sober life, sparing him jail time for a series of theft-related offences in the South Okanagan in recent years.

Troy Alexander Otto Grunewald, 37, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday to learn his sentence for several incidents to which he pleaded guilty.

Court heard that on August 2, 2022 a trailer was reported missing Vaseux Lake Provincial Park.

RCMP found the stolen trailer two days later in a bush off of Willowbrook Road in Okanagan Falls. Grunewald was found inside, and arrested for possession of stolen property.

On Feb 22, 2023, a police constable observed a grey Ford Focus entering a complex in Osoyoos and checked the licence plates, discovering it had been reported as a stolen vehicle.

He found Grunewald trying to pull a large flat-screen TV out of the rear of the Focus, and he was arrested for possession of stolen property at the time.

It was discovered that the television was the same one also reported missing from the same residence that the Focus had been stolen from.

In early March 2023, Penticton RCMP were called by a McDonalds employee who said a laptop had been taken from their location on Main Street.

Then another call came in from Mike’s Pawnbrokers, who said they had been asked by the McDonalds employee whether such a laptop had been brought in.

The pawn shop had given $200 to Grunewald for it, as proved by CCTV footage.

Grunewald pleaded guilty to possessing the stolen laptop, though not to the actual theft.

Court heard that Grunewald has some history of theft-related charges that resulted in conditional sentences rather than jail time, and that he has struggled with addiction-related issues that he is working on addressing.

His defence lawyer said Grunewald has described his behaviour as “stupid” and “impulsive,” and that he has expressed regret for his actions and a desire to move forward living clean

He reports he has been sober for more than 240 days, for which presiding Judge Lynett Jung congratulated him.

“I’m not going to be stupid and go out and steal things anymore,” Grunewald said.

Crown and defence agreed on a suggested conditional sentence of 90 days, meaning 24-hour house arrest with exceptions for things like medical emergencies, attendance to approved treatment like counselling, and employment, plus a small window each week for errands such as groceries.

That would be followed by 18 months on probation with many standard reporting and behavioural conditions including no drugs or alcohol.

The judge agreed with that plan. She encouraged him to stay on the straight and narrow path, and continue actively seeking employment where he now lives in the Lower Mainland.

“It’s really important that you take this next step in your recovery, and that’s to be a real healthy and contributing member of your new community,” Jung said.

"Congratulations on getting clean and sober ... good luck, I hope we don't see you again."