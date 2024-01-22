Time is prime to explore South Okanagan winter attractions

Photo: Travel Penticton

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Snow has hit the South Okanagan, so don’t miss out on some fantastic outdoor activities in the area!

“January has been a fantastic month! We now have a base of 130 centimetres with more snow in the forecast for the coming week. As of [Jan. 19], we were also able to open the rest of our terrain (79/80 runs),” said Katrina Bohlken, Apex Mountain Ski Resort’s sales and marketing manager.

Bohlken added that she’s had some guests comment that the conditions at Apex have been “some of the best days skiing in their life, and much better than last season.”

The mountain offers a variety of runs for entry-level to advanced skiers and snowboarders, as well as other activities such as a skating loop through the forest, tubing, and snowshoeing.

“Two years ago our Adventure Skating Loop went viral with a video on YouTube as well and since then it has become ridiculously popular with guests visiting from all over B.C and Canada to experience it,” said Bohlken, adding that apres ski at the Gunbarrel Saloon is also a popular must-do, too.

Upcoming events at the mountain include the Vertical & Vintages on Feb. 3, where local wineries come up to the mountain to offer tastings which are paired with food from the Gunbarrel Saloon. Brewski is set to launch on Mar. 2, similar to Vertical & Vintages but with local breweries.

Bohlken said both events are “popular and sell out well in advance. For more information, visit apexresort.com

Not far from Apex is Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, which offers 56 kilometres of groomed trails perfect for classic and skate skiing, and 22.5 km of marked snowshoe trails.

“Unlike alpine resorts that require significantly more snow to open, we’re able to open with very little snow. That’s one of the reasons Nickel Plate has one of the longest ski seasons in Canada,” said Nickel Plate’s assistant manager and current acting manager Kevin Dyck.

“Nickel Plate is one of a kind. We have world class terrain and operations, but still retain a quaint 'Mom and Pop' shop feel. Our staff and members are largely on a first name basis, just one big family of people who love the outdoors and healthy, winter lifestyles.”

The recent snowfall, he added, looks promising to keep the centre open and running into March.

Nickel Plate is a great option for both beginners and advanced skiers, with the nordic centre offering rentals of nordic skis and snowshoes.

“Most of our staff are certified Nordic ski instructors with the Canadian Association of Nordic Ski Instructors (CANSI), and through them we offer private and semi-private lessons, as well as group lessons and instructional camps,” said Dyck.

“We also have a regular youth program for 10 Saturdays through the season that caters to kids ages 5-12. The highest price for that program is $115, so it’s a very affordable option for families to have their kids learning something new outside in the winter.”

Also great for kids is the small sledding hill.

“On weekends we usually have a fire pit going as well that people gather around to sip hot chocolate and chat,” said Dyck.

And there’s no shortage of upcoming events to enjoy at Nickel Plate, from monthly Sunday Speakers Series Potluck Lunch, to the monthly Full Moon Ski & Potluck events.

“Nickel Plate is a beautiful place in the daylight, but becomes even more magical under a full moon,” said Dyck.

For more information, visit nickelplatenordic.org.

Head a little south and you’ll find British Columbia’s third highest ski resort: Baldy Mountain Resort just outside Oliver.

The family-friendly resort offers skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing, the resort also offers lessons for beginners, and for those looking for something more relaxing, marshmallow roasting by the fire.

For more information, visit baldyresort.com.

Looking for something a bit more structured? Check out snowshoe tours offered by Hoodoo Adventures in Penticton. For $70, guests can enjoy the Snowshoe Under the Stars & Dinner tour, which takes place at Apex Mountain.

Guests will be led by a qualified snowshoe tour guide through the woods before ending the evening at the Gunbarrel Saloon for a meal and wine.

For more information, visit hoodooaventures.ca.

