Summerland rescue pleas for more fosters with massive influx in pet surrender requests

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is in desperate need of fosters after seeing a huge uptick in surrender requests come in.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said without all of the volunteers the rescue would not be where they are today.

"This is why we are now asking for your help," she said. "This time of year is very difficult on everyone from your neighbour all the way down to the stray cat you see dashing across the street. We have recently had a massive influx in surrender requests for both dogs and cats. Critteraid is hoping to inspire some wonderful, dedicated people in the South Okanagan area that are willing to take on a dog or cat in need."

The rescue is specifically looking for foster homes within an easy driving distance to Penticton or Summerland for vet visits.

Their list of animals in need include an Australian Shepherd cross, a bonded pair of dogs, which are a male and a female Australian cattle dog and a husky cross, and a waitlist with have a couple of medical cases.

"A beautiful three year old Pomeranian with epilepsy that needs a foster home that's going to help her with medication. And if you love gentle giants we also have a six year old Cane Corso cross that needs help with her medication and bath treatments while she navigates through what is ailing her," Dunstan-Adams said.

"At the end of the day, we at Critteraid know that it can be daunting to take on a bonded pair of dogs or cats or medical case or even a senior dog. But we as a rescue are the stepping stones to a new beautiful loving life for all of the animals that come through our gates."

Those interested in adoption or fostering can contact [email protected] or can fill out an adoption application or a foster application on their website.