Penticton & District Community Arts Council upcoming exhibitions celebrate dreams and the infinite possibilities of art

Two upcoming exhibitions with the Penticton & District Community Arts Council will showcase a compendium of a decade of dreaming and the infinite possibilities of art.

In gallery one will be the Out of Thin AiR exhibit, by PDCAC Artists in Residence, which is a s a celebration of spontaneity and experimentation in creating pieces.

"Inspiration can sometimes appear out of thin air. We might set out to create one thing, and then end up with something completely different and unexpected," PDCAC shared in their news release.

In gallery two, Artists in Residence, Ann Doyon, will be debuting her solo exhibition, powatam: s/he dreams about it.

Doyon said that her show reflects the dreams she carries through her art. From the use of traditional Indigenous mediums to digital creations all art flows from the dream world.

"In my culture dreams are prophetic and spiritual as it is a brief time when the doors of perception are opened to our darkest desires and the obscenest possibilities are possible. We learn from the dreams what and how we want to create our waking realities," she added.

"In dreams we are powerful and in dreams we are given glimpses to different realities from our waking hours. Sometimes they are glimpses of the future and some of the past. Whatever dreams we remember we share as in the dream world messages are sent form the other side of this known reality to our unconscious mind to decipher."

Since most of the art Doyon creates comes from the dreaming space, she said that she keeps a journal and writes a brief description of what she sees and what happens in them.

"When I am creating a story, poetry or art I look at my journals and try to drawout the messages I see in them. This show is a compendium of a decade of dreaming. Waking up writing and then creating from that sacred space," Doyon added.

"I firmly believe that art can change the world and shape the views of the people who see it performed, spoken or felt. By sharing the deepest parts of ourselves through art we can learn about each other’s realities and expand the appreciation of the short time we have in this world.

"These are my dreams and I am happy to share them with you. My apologies for the nightmares.”

The exhibitions open next Saturday, Jan. 27 with an opening reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The PDCAC Galleries are currently open Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about the exhibitions, events, artists’ opportunities and more, head to www.pentictonartscouncil.com