The Yellow Brick Road Experience returning to Penticton's Cleland Theatre for an Elton John Tribute show

Photo: Contributed

Relive all of Elton John's greatest hits when the Yellow Brick Road Experience featuring Andrew Johns returns to Penticton this spring.

After a sold out performance in 2023, Johns and his band, The Jets, with full horn section, will be playing all the hits in the original keys as performed by Sir Elton John on May 3 at the Cleland Theatre.

The dynamic tribute features some of North America’s finest session and touring musicians, including four-time Juno award winner and Canada’s Walk of Fame recipient, Julie Masi from the Parachute Club.

With over 250 millions records sold worldwide as well as holding the world record for biggest selling single of all time with Candle In the Wind, the show will celebrate John’s timeless musical catalogue.

The show will features such hits as “Yellow Brick Road”, “Burn down the mission”, “Your Song”, “Crocodile Rock” and many more.

Tickets on sale now and can be found online here.