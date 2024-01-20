Penticton Frost Festival Winter Carnival draws bigger crowds than expected

Casey Richardson

Big crowds with smiling kids' faces were taking up Gyro Park on Saturday, as the City of Penticton hosted the first-ever Frost Fest Winter Carnival.

The Carnival was running alongside the BCHL All-Star Weekend and the Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam to bring hockey, snowboarding, skiing, sledding and kids' activities to the community.

Jacki Kliever, one of the festival organizers for HaHaHa Kidzfest, said she couldn't believe the number of people that they've had turnout to come and just play in the snow.

"It's been really neat to see local people and visiting guests all just come and spent time here in the park," she added.

Kidzfest was approached by the city to partner with them on the event, wanting to add some fun in the thick of winter.

The Frost Fest Winter Carnival included a snow sledding hill set up off the Gyro Park bandshell, kids’ activities and craft stations, DJ, food trucks and beverage garden.

The city's events team also worked with local partners including the BCHL, Apex Mountain Ski Resort, Apex Freestyle Club, and Freeride Boardshop, on the event.

"It was a really natural fit for us to connect with the BCHL All Star Weekend and having all of their activities in addition to what the city and kids Fest was able to put together it has become a really beautiful collaboration to make sure that there is something for everybody," Kliever added.

"People were looking for a reason to get out and to have some fun together. And we hopefully provided the perfect venue for that."

Roughly 75 volunteers were on site Saturday helping run all of the activities and events.

Kliever thanked the volunteers that stepped up within our community to make this happen together.

Spectators were heavily gathered around the city's outdoor rink, watching BCHL and NHL-alumni hockey players battle it out as a part of the BCHL All Stars Weekend.

The Alumni & Friends Game featured NHL legends like Scott Gomez, Dave Babych and Dave Tomlinson.

Tyler Johnston and Dylan Playfair, two of the stars of the TV show Letterkenny was also on the ice.

Still to come for the day is the main show at the mini skills park for boarders and skiers to show off their skills with the "Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam."

Spectators will be able to watch both the hockey and the rail jam from the sidelines or the beverage garden.

The custom rail jam structure will be roughly 17 feet high and 100 feet long, built with help from Big Steel Box, Wildstone Construction, Home Hardware and Trademark Industries.

Saturday's event schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. – Penticton Police vs. Firefighters Game

10:15 a.m. – Upper Deck Vees Game

11:30 a.m. - BCHL Skills Competition

12:30 p.m. - Alumni & Friends Game

2-4 p.m. - BCHL All-Star Tournament

Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest activities - 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Gyro Park

Downtown Throwdown Rail jam - 5 p.m. at Gyro Park

For more information, head to the city's website here.