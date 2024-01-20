South Okanagan ski hills celebrate heavy snowfall allowing for all runs to open for the first time this season

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort

For the first time this season, the South Okanagan ski hills are able to open all their runs to the public, thanks to the heavy snowfall this past week.

Both Apex Mountain Resort and Baldy Mountain Resort shared recent operations updates that all runs for the season are ready.

Baldy Mountain shared on Thursday that they were sitting at a roughly 95 cm base.

"Our Northside has finally opened for the season giving us the rest of the mountain to play on," Brandan Datoff, the Resort Services Manager, said in the update.

This means there's at least 95 cm of untouched snow on the northside, with more snow in the forecast for the weekend.

The resort is also launching a bi-weekly Karaoke night, which starts next Saturday, Jan. 27.

At Apex Mountain Resort, all the bowls and all of the Wildside have now been opened up.

"For the first time this season, we will have 100 per cent of the mountain open," they shared in an update on Friday.

Their base sits at 130 cm, with the quad, triple chair, magic carpet and T-bar open. Night skiing is also back in operation with the magic carpet and T-bar in operation.