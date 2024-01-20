RDOS hospital board expresses concern over $8.3 million dollar funding request for aging Interior Health care building fixes

Photo: Interior Health IH is requesting over $2 million dollars for an emergency generator upgrade at the Princeton General Hospital

Many area directors in the South Okanagan-Similkameen are fed up with expensive bandaids on aging health care facilities.

Interior Health presented their 2024 Capital Funding Request to the South Okanagan Regional Hospital District board of directors on Thursday, asking for an increase of 79 per cent in funding, with over $3 million of that going to backup generators.

The total funding request for the South Okanagan Regional Hospital District sits at $20.8 million with the funding request portion from the RDOS at $8.3 million or 40 per cent. As some projects were already approved, the net funding requests for this year sits at $6.1 million.

The million dollar requests from IH to fund backup generators include one at the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos, one for the Summerland Health Centre and one for Princeton’s General Hospital.

Princeton mayor and director Spencer Coyne spoke up early on in the presentation to express his disappointment with the request for the area's hospital.

"So we're sinking a lot of money into this old building. And I want to know and I've been asking for five years now, is there any long term or short term or any plan whatsoever to stop putting money into a building that really is coming to end of life?" he said. “This is a terrible building.”

Coyne added that the hospital's not going to keep up with the needs of this community either.

“So when are we going to have that discussion? Because if we're going to keep spending money here, I rather it go into something that is going to be long term, then just keep spending millions and millions of dollars on short term fixes."

The generators at Princeton General Hospital are reported to have an aged electrical infrastructure, and with inflationary pressure, the project now has an estimated total budget of $2.8 million, of which IH would be requesting a contribution of $1.13 million from the board.

The representative from Interior Health acknowledged that it has been on their list of priorities to see an updated expansion or full replacement for the local hospital.

"In the meantime, we know that the generator at the current facility does need that replacement, it will be some time before anything larger will be able to happen there," Dan Goughnour, an IH director said in answer to Coyne's concern.

RDOS director Riley Gettens added her support behind Coyne's concern.

"When you advocate for the Similkameen, it's not just Princeton asking, it's the entire region because we recognize the value of having good health care and the Similkameen benefits as well," she said.

Goughnour added that the second generator at Princeton General Hospital is a priority both in taking advantage of the lower cost to do it now but also the risks they see with the site carrying on with only the one generator.

There are two projects for the Summerland Health Centre that have also experienced cost pressures.

"The [renovations] needed there have come in higher than the original budget," Goughnour said, noting that the emergency generator upgrade would be an increase of $300,000 needed for that project, with a request for an additional $120,000 to come from the board.

The total budget comes in at $1.2 million for the generator, with $480,000 from the board.

"The second is the boiler replacement project at that site. So this one has seen another cost pressure from the construction component but also from the addition of propane tanks to provide a backup fuel source for redundancy on that site," Goughnour added.

That one requires an overall budget increase of $886,000 of which IH would be requesting $354,000 to be contributed.

Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes asked why there was a need for the emergency generators, which Interior Health explained is required as standard set by the administration.

The cost for the generator at the South Similkameen Health Centre comes in at $1.74 million, of which IH is requesting close to $700,000 from the board.

The Penticton Regional Hospital’s project budget to replace all the medical gas outlets and distribution piping in the central pavilion and South Pavilion areas, which currently do not meet the Canadian Standards Association requirements, is $4.2 million of which IH is requesting $1.68 million to be contributed.

Another major project surrounds staring planning for the replacement and expansion of the Westview Place long term care site in Penticton, which would add both permanent and short stay beds with a new standalone long term care facility.

“It's considerably old. I think it's one of our oldest sites and has many multi bed rooms, which don't meet current standards for infection prevention and control. And of course simply aren't the nicest places to be living for our residents,” Goughnour said.

The total planning project budget is $500,000 of which IH is requesting $200,000.

Other big-ticket items include a multi dose pharmaceutical packaging system at $813,000, which IH is requesting $325,000, a replacement of physiological monitoring system within the intensive care unit at $622,000, which IH is requesting $265,000, a physiological monitoring system in the telemetry unit to replace the 2014 unit at a cost of $305,000 which IH is requesting $122,000 and a funding request of $557,000 for digital health investments at IH.

“When it comes to medical facilities, the numbers truly do get eye watering in their size,” Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield commented.

“In Summerland, I just think of how we're struggling to come up with $3 million to build a community health center and then almost with no discussion you were dropping millions here on generators and outlet replacements and boilers and things like that…I find it mind boggling,” Holmes added.

The board ended up voting in support of staff preparing a draft budget meeting with all of Interior Health’s requests to see what the impact would be on residents and to investigate whether there are any health districts in B.C. that are paying less than 40 per cent on a majority of their capital project.

Interior Health was asked to come back with details on whether the soon-to-finish tower project at Penticton Regional Hospital will end with a surplus budget, which could be spent on other projects and with a list of projects from their request that could be dropped or pushed.