Summerland food waste collection program starts in April

Summerland's residential food waste collection program will be starting this spring, joining the over two thirds of British Columbians who have access to their own program.

Starting April 2024, homes within the District of Summerland will be able to place residential food waste and food soiled paper in their yard waste cart, which will be composted at the Summerland Landfill.

Summerland opened their aerated static pile compost facility this past September at the landfill, which was designed to separately compost wastewater treatment sludge and residential food waste.

Mayor Doug Homes said at the time that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in the district’s core infrastructure are both important objectives for council.

The $2.4 million project is one-third funded by the federal government, one-third by the provincial government, and one-third from the district.

The costs for residential food waste collection and the operation of the compost site have been included within the 2024 budget.

In the report, staff referenced the RDOS Waste Composition Study for resident cart collection in Penticton, which saw the largest majority of waste being compostable organic.

The district said they have already commenced an education program to assist residents in making the transition.

Upcoming communication plans include a website with answers to frequently asked questions, information releases, advertising in print and potentially radio, videos and information on open houses. There will also be the personal delivery of kitchen catcher to all residential homes in March, which will include project information such as:

Sample paper bags

Green bin information stickers

Project information postcards

Updated collection calendar

Key changes starting April 2024 include:

Yard Waste carts will be collected each week with residential food waste included;

Garbage carts will be collected every two weeks instead of weekly

Recycling collection will not change and will be collected on alternate weeks to garbage

More information can be found in the Committee of the Whole Agenda here.

