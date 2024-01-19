City of Penticton hires new public safety director

Photo: City of Penticton Julie Czeck has joined the City of Penticton.

The City of Penticton has hired Julie Czeck as director of public safety and partnerships.



“This new position reinforces our commitment to building a safe and resilient community and the need to work closely with our partners to find made-in-Penticton solutions,” said city manager Anthony Haddad in a press release.

“Julie brings the right experience and skill set to the table to enhance the holistic and integrated approach we need for public safety. It’s by working together, finding common ground and building partnerships that we will move forward and Julie and her team are ready for the task at hand.”



Czeck has been working for the Ministry of Children and Family Development since 2014. The city press release reports that Czeck has experience leading complex portfolios which required strategic alliances on a range of social issues including restorative justice, policing and crime prevention, domestic violence, child welfare, youth transitions from government care, pandemic emergency response, and most recently modernization of youth justice services in B.C.



“To be able to join and lead a team that has already laid the groundwork for public safety and community partnerships is an exciting one and I’m thrilled to work with the team and residents to find innovative solutions to the complex challenges we face. Every community member deserves to feel safe and supported and that’s the goal we will work towards," Czeck said.



Czeck will oversee the social development, Bylaw and Community Safety Officer Programs and work closely with partners in the community like RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department.

Kelsey Johnson has also joined the senior leadership team as director of community services earlier this month.



“I’ve had the chance to work directly with Kelsey over the last few years and can attest to her strength in positive leadership – in particular with the incredible team she has built and strong community relationships that have been developed,” Haddad said.

“After being impacted significantly during the pandemic, Kelsey lead the rebuild of our recreation, events and cultural programs to a point where we are a leader across the Province and have a positive impact on the lives of our residents and businesses. It’s been great to see her growth within the organization and I’m excited to see what’s next with her as part of our senior leadership team.”