Summerland rescue hosting Valentine's Day Event with Highway 97 Brewing

The Critteraid Animals Sanctuary in Summerland is hosting a Valentine's Day Event that will have you feeling all warm and fuzzy.

For the Love of Critters is be hosted in partnership by Highway 97 Brewing Company and the animal rescue in Penticton.

"Come join us from 5pm on Valentine's Day for a drink and a buffet dinner, followed by a live auction. There will also be silent auction items available for you to bid on and a 50/50 draw," Critteraid shared in their post.

"A fun night out for you, and you will be helping all of the animals we are currently caring for at Critteraid, and help us help more!"

Tickets are available at either Highway 97 Brewing Company, the Critteraid Charity Shoppe or online at Eventbrite here.