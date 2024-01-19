Penticton Frost Festival Winter Carnival ready to roll Saturday

Photo: City of Penticton

Tomorrow is the big day — the City of Penticton is hosting the first ever Frost Fest Winter Carnival.

Gyro Park is being converted into a mini skills park for boarders and skiers to show off their skills at the "Downtown Throwdown Rail Jam."

BCHL and NHL-alumni hockey players will also be attending, playing hockey on the outdoor rink as part of the BCHL All Stars Weekend.

“We’ll also have a full day of free activities for children in the park, brought to you by the organizers of Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest, so the Frost Fest Winter Carnival is definitely going to be an event you won’t want to miss," said Jeff Plant, Penticton's sport and event supervisor.

Spectators will be able to watch both the hockey and the rail jam from the sidelines or the beverage garden.

The custom rail jam structure will be roughly 17 feet high and 100 feet long, built with help from Big Steel Box, Wildstone Construction, Home Hardware and Trademark Industries.

The festival will also have a DJ, food trucks, and free activity and craft stations set up at Gyro Park.

Saturday's event schedule is as follows: