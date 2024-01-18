RCMP execute search warrants, find mail for Summerland and Peachland residents

Photo: File photo

RCMP have recovered mail from Summerland and Peachland residents, after executing search warrants at two Summerland residences in relation to an investigation of multiple mail thefts.

On Tuesday, Summerland RCMP, along with the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, were investigating a rash of thefts from mail boxes dating back to December 2023.

Police said the mail box locks were opened without damage, which means some residents may not realize they were victims of theft.

The ongoing police investigation led to the search warrants at the two residences, where police recovered mail from Summerland as well as Peachland. Police said a .22 calibre rifle was also seized during the search.

"In order to reduce the risk of being a victim of mail theft, the Summerland RCMP recommend retrieving your mail daily whenever possible as the majority of these thefts are believed to have occurred overnight," Sergeant Jason Bayda, RCMP spokesperson, said in a press release.

Anyone who believes they were the victim of theft from a mailbox in Summerland or Peachland is asked to contact police. Contact Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 and quote police file number 2023-2724