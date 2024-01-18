Upcoming early childhood educator program costs no tuition at Penticton's Sprott Shaw College

Photo: Sprott Shaw College

Hoping to see the demand for Early Childhood Educators (ECE) better met, the provincial government is funding the entire education program at a Penticton campus.

Sprott Shaw College is hosting the free government funded ECE basic certificate program, which gives students the skills and occupational competencies necessary in the industry, based upon the Ministry of Education and Childcare approved curriculum.

Students will have the opportunity to become an ECE in 45 weeks, starting on Feb. 26 through to Jan. 24, 2025.

Throughout the program, students learn to observe children and communicate professionally, when appropriate, children’s progress and/or needs with parents, other staff members, and individuals involved with the child’s development.

This program includes practicum placement. This experience within a workplace enables instructional staff to observe the student in a practice situation while providing the student with the opportunity to gain direct exposure to the chosen career field.

For more information or to apply, call the Penticton campus at 250-770-2277 or visit their website online here.