City of Penticton inviting residents to submit feedback on three-storey, mixed use development

Photo: City of Penticton Artist rendering of proposed three-storey, mixed use development,

Pentictonites are being invited to share feedback on an application for a three-storey, mixed use development in the Duncan Avenue area.

The development at 76 Duncan Ave East will be commercial use on the first storey, with two dwelling units on the second and third storeys, for a total of four dwelling units.

“This development proposal would add commercial opportunities and residential units to an area close to existing amenities and transit,” Audrey Tanguay, planning and licensing manager with the City of Penticton said in a news release. “We look forward to hearing the feedback from residents on the proposal.”

The proposal requires an Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment to change the future land use designation on the development site, from Infill Residential to Mixed-Use. The proposal would also require rezoning the property from R1 (Large Lot Residential) to C3 (Mixed Use Commercial).

The city said letters are being mailed to homes and businesses in the area and a sign is being installed at the subject property, as per the procedure for Community Engagements for OCP Amendments.

Copies of the application, maps, staff report and feedback form are available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Paper copies are also available at the Shape Your City kiosk at the Penticton Public Library during regular business hours.

Anyone interested in discussing the proposal with staff are invited to attend a drop-in open house at Carmi Elementary School in the Library Room on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Questions about the application can be sent to [email protected] or by calling in to 250-490-2501.

Feedback on the proposal will be collected by the city until Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Input from the engagement program will be provided to the developer and with Council.

Should the application proceed, the city said the community will have another opportunity to provide comments as part of the statutory public hearing for the OCP amendment and rezoning application, which would be scheduled after the current engagement period ends.