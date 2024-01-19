Summerland museum shares a look at ice skating on a local reservoir back in 1909

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A photograph from 1909 shows a group skating on the reservoir in Prairie Valley.

More than a century ago, Summerland residents would venture out on the reservoir in Prairie Valley to lace up their skates.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look back at Summerlanders enjoying the wintery weather with a photo that may be 115 years old.

"[It may] be a little blurry, but the delight on the faces of the skaters is clearly visible," they said in their post.

The photograph from roughly 1909 shows a group skating on the reservoir in Prairie Valley.

"The reservoir was initially a glacial lake but water was diverted from Trout Creek in order to supplement the volume of water in the reservoir. Now known as the Trout Creek Water Reservoir, this body of water was previously called Barclay Lake and Balcomo Lake."

The reservoir, which became known as Balcomo Rink in the winter, was the original home of the Summerland Curling Club in 1907, as well as the Summerland Hockey Club and the Balcolmo Skating Club.

In February 1909, the Balcomo Rink hosted the town's first Ice Carnival. In January 1911, however, one of the first items dealt with by the new Council was the closure of the reservoir to recreational activity.

Today, the Trout Creek Water Reservoir and Trout Creek Watershed provide almost all the drinking water for Summerland.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.