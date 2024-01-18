City of Penticton meets recycling goals in time to avoid fines

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton has successfully reduced its recycling bin contamination rate from 13.3 per cent to 8 per cent in the past year, reaching its RecycleBC target to avoid financial penalties.

In 2023, the city received a warning from RecycleBC: Bring contamination rates of non-recyclable items in blue bins down below 10 per cent or face escalating consequences like fines or less-convenient recycling options for residents.

“Our strategy this past year has been to hone in on everyday items that were causing confusions, starting with books. By highlighting these ‘worst offenders,’ we were able to develop targeted campaigns that raised awareness of how to properly dispose of each item,” said David Kassian, sustainability supervisor, in a press release issued Thursday.

“These efforts have helped tip the scales to bring down our community’s overall contamination rate.”

Common contamination items included glass, plastic bags, books, clothing, scrap metal and electronics.

The city launched a books recycling service in January 2023, which has spared 51,000 pounds of books from the landfill to date.

The sustainability team also conducted community outreach, and conducted audits of local residential blue bins.

Since the first goal has been met, Penticton will now work on reaching a target of three per cent contamination by the end of 2024.

“The challenge is on to continue this downward trend and reduce our community’s overall recycling contamination rate even further. We would like thank all residents for their attention to this issue so far and encourage them to continue this momentum throughout 2024,” said Kassian.

For more information about recycling, or for more tips about what goes where, visit penticton.ca/recycling.