Photo: Castanet

Penticton broke a historical daily snowfall record that has stood for more than a century.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven, January 17, 2024 saw the city receive 11 centimetres of snow.

"That beat the old record of 9.4 centimetres set all the way back in 1920," Erven said.

As the city continues to dig out from the most recent snow event, more is in the cards.

Two centimetres are expected overnight, with more piling up during the day Friday.