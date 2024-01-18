Penticton police looking to reunite 'significant' amount of cash found on street with its owner

Photo: FIle photo -- Not the actual money found

Are you missing a bunch of cash?

Penticton RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of a large sum of cash turned in to them by a Good Samaritan.

On Jan. 15, a man brought police the cash that the had found on Martin Street.

"This is a significant amount of money and we would like to return it to the owner," said Cst. Brett Urano, BC RCMP divisional media relations officer.

"If you recently lost some money please contact the Penticton RCMP to claim it."

Anyone attempting to claim the case must be able to give the value of the money.

The owner can contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2024-652.