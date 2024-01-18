Penticton businessman heading to jail for 'disturbing' stash of child sexual exploitation material

Photo: Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca

A Penticton business owner will spend nine months in jail after being found in possession of "aggressive" and "disturbing" videos and images of child sexual exploitation.

Leigh Stephen Gosse, 54, is the owner of local family business Aladdin Flooring Carpet One.

On Feb. 3, 2021, police executed a search warrant after an investigation into red-flag online activity. Gosse cooperated with the warrant, handing over his iPhone.

Police analysis of the phone uncovered more than a hundred videos and images of children in sexually exploitative situations. In many cases, the children were barely school-aged, if not younger.

Gosse was arrested, released on bail, then pleaded guilty, and on Thursday, he appeared in Penticton Provincial Court to finally learn his sentence.

Court heard that a psychological report had diagnosed Gosse with ADHD and a sexual preoccupation, not necessarily specifically with children to the level of pedophilia, and recommended specialized sexual addiction therapy.

The psych report also found him at a "low to low-moderate risk" for reoffending.

Gosse has indicated he is willing to participate in any treatments ordered.

Gosse's defence counsel had argued for a conditional sentence to be served in the community and for Gosse not to be added to the national sexual offender registry, pointing to Gosse's lack of criminal record and the support of his family.

But Judge Lynett Jung disagreed, calling the crime of viewing and possessing such videos "repulsive" and deserving of jail time.

"Children depicted in the images and videos did not and cannot consent to the sexual acts being done to them," Jung said. "Each child depicted in these images and videos is a victim of abuse."

She noted there is no evidence that Gosse has ever sexually abused a child himself, however downloading and sharing such explicit materials perpetuates further such crimes.

"Each time a video of child sexual exploitation is viewed, the child is re-victimized," she said.

"It is crucial to deter people at the entry level from ever possessing child pornography. Perhaps by killing or at least diminishing the market for child pornography, the production side can also be curbed."

Jung decided to impose a jail sentence of nine months, followed by three years of probation with strict requirements restricting his interaction with children under 16, among other conditions.

Gosse will also be placed on the sex offender registry for a period of ten years.