Summerland council clears first hurdles for proposed downtown hotel, apartment complex

Photo: Contributed Design rendering for the proposed new development.

The first hurdles have been cleared towards a potential new hotel and apartment complex in downtown Summerland.

At Tuesday's meeting, Summerland council green-lit Official Community Plan amendments for 9514 and 9518 Julia Street and 14406 and 14408 Rosedale Avenue, and also gave third reading to a zoning amendment for the properties, all in line with the proposed high-density residential development.

The district will still need to reach an agreement with the developer regarding an entry plaza parking area on the northwest corner of Rosedale Avenue and Highway 97.

While the hotel-apartment complex is still in preliminary development stages, and no development permits has been issued, council appeared interested in the concept.

"The opportunity for a hotel has been here for a long time. And I think that this this particular location is a very good location," said Coun. Janet Peake.

"We have a lot of people who work here who actually don't have a place to live, they actually commute from elsewhere. We need more rental housing, this would be a great opportunity to have a new building."

Council voted unanimously to move forward. The zoning amendment will be discussed again at a later meeting before adoption.