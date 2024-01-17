Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen outlines areas of snowfall removal under their jurisdiction

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has sent out a reminder as to their services when snow is falling.

"During snowfall events, the RDOS is responsible for snow removal at RDOS facilities, pathways, and pedestrian corridors. Regional District crews have access to a plow truck and smaller vehicles, including an electric utility vehicle, set up for winter maintenance," reads a district press release issued Wednesday.

Snow clearing includes:

RDOS Pedestrian Corridors

West Bench – Bartlett Drive/West Bench Hill Road (Electoral Area “F”)

Kaleden – Lakehill Road (Electoral Area “I”)



RDOS Park Pathways

Manitou Park – Naramata (Electoral Area “E”)

Kenyon, Christie Memorial and Lions Park – Okanagan Falls (Electoral Area “D”)

Garnett Family Park – Heritage Hills (Electoral Area “D”)

Pioneer Park – Kaleden (Electoral Area “I”)



RDOS Facilities

Corporate office – 101 Martin Street, Penticton

Okanagan Falls Community Services office – 1109 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls

Similkameen Recreation Centre – Keremeos

Kaleden Hall and Library (Electoral Area “I”)

Naramata Library (Electoral Area “E”)

Naramata Museum/Water Office (Electoral Area “E”)

Wharf Park electric vehicle charging station (Electoral Area “E”)



RDOS Landfills and Transfer Stations

Campbell Mountain Landfill – Penticton

Keremeos Transfer Station

Oliver Landfill

Okanagan Falls Landfill

Apex Transfer Station



RDOS Winter Washrooms

Pioneer Park – Kaleden (Electoral Area “I”)

Manitou Park – Naramata (Electoral Area “E”)

Kenyon Park – Okanagan Falls (Electoral Area “D”)



The RDOS does not clear roads. That responsibility falls to AIM Roads, which is mandated to clear highways and emergency routes first.

"Rural arterial routes and secondary roads will be cleared after that. If you live within the Regional District, please contact AIM Roads to report issues or concerns at 1-866-222-4204," the press release reads.



Anyone who sees a downed power lines should stay at least 10 metres away and call Fortis BC at 1-866-436-7847 or 9-1-1.