Summerland council joins call to axe new mine proposal

Summerland council has joined the chorus of voices against a proposed gravel mine in the Garnet Valley area.

The proposal would see the pit open at 27410 Garnet Valley Road. Local residents have been vocal in their displeasure at the idea.

Concerns from district staff included environmental impacts, traffic, geotechnical stability, landslides, and impacts to existing district infrastructure. Many of these concerns were shared by citizen members of the Garnet Valley Agritourism Association.

The BC Wildlife Federation also came out strongly against the mine in a public letter shared this week.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Summerland elected officials made it clear they share the concerns of staff and citizens, voting to send a letter to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon urging them not to grant a mine permit.

Ultimately, however, the job of approving a mine permit will be in the hands of the ministry. Summerland council's letter is only in a referral capacity.

"I myself am not too certain as to how much our voice is [weighted] at the provincial level, especially with mining applications," said Brad Dollevoet, Summerland director of development services.

"I think the more people who can respond, directly to the ministry, would be of value ... one voice, as a community."

Those with an opinion can reach the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation at South Central Region at 2nd Floor, 441 Columbia Street, Kamloops, BC V2C 2T3 or by email [email protected]. The public has until Feb. 2 to provide feedback.

"We got a lot of emails a lot of correspondence about this, but I just hope that everybody who wrote to us, will write to the ministry, make a submission to the ministry because they're the ones making the decisions. That's so important," said Mayor Doug Holmes.

District council also voted to send an additional letter to the Ministry of Environment sharing their concerns about environmental impacts should the mine go forward.