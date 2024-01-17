Credit cards now accepted at City Hall in Penticton

Photo: Castanet

City Hall will soon have the option for people paying taxes an other fees to use a credit card.

“We know that the in-person option has been something customers have been wanting to use and now that service will be available to them,” said Cassandra MacCarthy, the city’s revenue supervisor, in a press release Wednesday.

“Customers can still pay with cash, by debit, cheque or pre-authorized payments. As there is with the on-line credit card option currently available, there will be a service charge to cover costs.”

Previously, credit cards could only be used online, and only for certain services.

A credit card surcharge will still be in effect which covers the costs charged to the city by credit card companies, and other associated costs with the program.