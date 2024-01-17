City of Penticton warns of tough conditions on city roads

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is warning drivers to be careful as the current snow event persists.

Motorists are asked to slow down and anticipate snow-packed conditions.

"Our snow-clearing crews have been tackling high-priority routes, so please be patient and remember they are doing the best they can to make the roads safe for you," reads a Wednesday press release from the city.

"Please take extra care through school zones."

Due to cold ground temperatures, salt hasn’t been effective in recent days in melting the compacted snow that still remained on many roads before this new storm arrived.

Crews laid sand for traction, but warned road conditions will be difficult.

“We will be facing some tricky snow-clearing conditions over the next few days,” said Scott Boyko, public works manager.

“Our crews will be out in full force, but with these sub-zero temperatures since the last storm preventing any melt, combined with the current ground conditions, there will definitely be challenges ahead.”

Anyone with a snow issue on roads can report it to the city online here.