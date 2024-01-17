Penticton 'unique' in short term rental conundrum, city council says

Photo: Castanet

Penticton is "unique," says city council, and should be exempt from upcoming provincial legislation putting restrictions on short-term rentals.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Coun. Helena Konanz asked her fellow elected officials to support sending a letter to the B.C. government asking it to reconsider Penticton's "unique economy" when it comes to AirBnB-style rentals before new rules take effect in the spring.

In late 2023, the province announced a plan to rein in a rapidly expanding short-term rental market and add to rental housing stock by forcing short-term rental owners to live on the property they are renting out.

A City of Penticton staff report in November indicated roughly half of current licensed short-term rental owners in the city would be out of luck when the new laws kick in.

Some areas of B.C., like those with populations under 10,000 and those deemed tourism dependant are exempt, including the nearby resort municipality of Osoyoos.

Konanz would like to see an exception applied to Penticton.

"All of us around this table have heard from multiple members of our community in the last few months who are concerned about the sweeping new rules concerning short-term rentals," Konanz said Tuesday.

"These policies do not take into account our unique quality and needs. Short-term rentals are important for the Penticton economy and in our accommodation sector."

Her pitch is to have Penticton defined differently, perhaps in its own category.

"One that, for example, might consider restricting Penticton landowners to [short-term rentals] in their primary residence, but plus just one alternate property, to prevent those companies who currently run dozens," Konanz suggested.

"Or even to allow for temporary short-term rentals during special events being held in our city such as Ironman and Peach Festival."

Most on council seemed amenable to her logic.

"We are unique and I think three per cent [rental vacancy] should be our goal," Coun. Campbell Watt said.

"But I don't think we should be looking at this issue as one or the other. Let's try to get to three per cent, but let's not give up on tourism and that industry while doing [that]."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield voiced his support for the general spirit of the provincial legislation, while also thanking Konanz for bringing the motion forward to perhaps hone some of the details.

"I think it's an opportunity to see the response to this legislation. It's an opportunity for the hotel industry to take a look at their own operations and ask themselves, why has the short-term rental business been explosively productive?" he said, adding he also felt the legislation would be an opportunity for the government to help those running short-term rentals in the transition to long-term rentals.

"Maybe by looking at the Residential Tenancy Act and seeing how that can be altered, mended, helped, for the transition for those people."

The motion passed, with Couns. Isaac Gilbert and James Miller opposed, meaning the letter will be drafted for final council approval before being sent to the provincial government.