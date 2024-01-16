Penticton council decides to take more time before adopting code of conduct

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton city council has decided to press pause on implementing a code of conduct for themselves, pushing the matter to a later date.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard a staff report following their involvement in a regional working group involving member communities of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

During several meetings and through research on other such models around the province, a draft code of conduct for elected officials was created, which the RDOS voted to adopt in September 2023.

It outlines basic requirements of elected officials — in brief; integrity, respect, accountability, and leadership/collaboration — and proposes escalating financial penalties for council members found to have breached the code.

The goal would be a way to hold elected officials responsible for their actions while in council, interacting with staff and volunteers, the public and media, and their use of gifts and public resources.

Staff recommended that council follow in the footsteps and adopt the RDOS chosen model, given that it was created through a collaborative effort throughout the region, and that Penticton is a member municipality.

Penticton council members supported its implementation while serving as Penticton directors on the RDOS board this past fall.

Coun. James Miller said Tuesday he would now like more time to review the proposed policy document for Penticton council.

He said he voted for the RDOS code of conduct at time "in the interest of cooperation."

"I would like to table this for at least [a] six week period please. I'm not prepared at this time to vote on it," Coun. James Miller said, introducing a motion to push the decision until mid February.

"At the moment there doesn't appear to be a rush to have this and I think it's only due diligence to go through it line for line ... I would like some professional development on this."

He added that he may wish to add some things to the code of conduct, in order to make a "made in Penticton" model of the code.

Coun. Helena Konanz said she supported providing more time to ruminate, but would disagree with spending more money on professional development.

"I don't feel we need to invest in any more training or consultants to look at this. And I do want to add that that we have had lawyers look at this, and [Union of BC Municipalities], and the RDOS had and so I feel confident that on that," Konanz said.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield argued for accepting the regional code of conduct as it stands, bringing up larger issues that council needs to tackle this year, like new provincial housing legislation.

"This [code of conduct], if it drags out, could be a distraction. And I think that the regional model certainly has merit," Bloomfield said.

"I think that we we've hashed it out at the Regional District level and we have a document here that is a copy of the regional district model. And so I'm a little perplexed as to why we would delay it."

Coun. Amelia Boultbee spoke up at that, noting that not everyone on city council is also on the RDOS board and would have been privy to discussions.

"We're our own governance body. We have our own dynamics, and it's really important to consider the fact that this is going to be a massive change to the current governance structure. It's going to affect not just us but future councils. So it's really important that we take the time to properly consider this," Boultbee said.

Bloomfield rebutted: "I'll make a reply to that. We are already governed by this code of conduct under the regional district, as a regional district director, and alternate director, you are bound by this code."

City staff also clarified that this would be a policy, not a bylaw, subject to review after every election.

Ultimately, the motion to push the matter to the February 20 meeting passed, with Mayor Bloomfield and Couns. Watt and Gilbert opposed.

Elsewhere in the South Okanagan, the regional version of the code of conduct has been embraced by the Town of Osoyoos, though not the Town of Oliver, which chose to build its own version.

In Kelowna, a recently adopted code of conduct is already being tested, after a sitting council member penned and published a controversial op-ed piece.