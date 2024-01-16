Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre brings 121 more rooms to city

Photo: Four Points by Sheraton Penticton

Penticton’s newest hotel is now in operation.

Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre opened earlier this month, directly across the street from Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. It is a six-storey, 121-room hotel owned and operated by Mundi Hotel Enterprises, whose headquarters are in Kamloops.

“Penticton is a charming city, it has a welcoming community, and it’s a perfect choice for visitors in the scenic South Okanagan Valley,” Mundi Hotel Enterprises owner Ron Mundi said in a press release. “We are confident that our hotel will provide guests with everything they need while visiting the area, and its well-chosen location will be ideal for leisure travellers as well as business travellers that are here visiting the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre and the South Okanagan Event Centre.

“We have no doubt that the Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre will excel in exceeding guest expectations.”

The hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, a rooftop patio, a pool and Penticton’s newest restaurant, Palmer Steakhouse Casual.

Four Points by Sheraton Penticton at the Convention Centre is located at 903 Vernon Ave., which was previously an empty lot owned by the city.

Four Points by Sheraton is part of Marriott International, and there are nearly 300 hotels of its kind in 40 countries and territories around the world.