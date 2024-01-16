Southern Interior former hockey coach sees voyeurism charges stayed in favour of peace bond

Photo: Facebook

Voyeurism charges have been stayed against a former Interior hockey coach.

William "Bill" Rotheisler appeared briefly in Penticton court Tuesday morning.

According to a charge sheet filed in Penticton back in Dec. 7, 2022, Rotheisler was alleged to have "surreptitiously" recorded or observed at least one person — whose identity has been protected by the courts — in a place where it was reasonable they may have been nude and exposed their genitalia and expected privacy, over a period of roughly a week in the summer of 2022.

He has maintained his innocence ever since the charges came to light, intending to defend his "not guilty" plea at trial and telling Castanet at the time he "believed in the [legal] system."

On Tuesday morning, Crown stayed their charges against Rotheisler, forgoing trial in favour of Rotheisler entering into a peace bond.

Rotheisler then issued the following unedited statement to various local media organizations:

"This morning the charge against me was rightfully dropped before my scheduled trial was to begin. This was the culmination of a painfully long year and a half deep dive into my personal and private life. As my lawyer said, I maintained my not guilty plea to the charge, and we agreed not to proceed with a lengthy trial that we are confident was headed towards an acquittal.

So, in the interest of certainty, I leave court today, rightfully with no criminal conviction or record. I have volunteered into what is sometimes called a specialized peace bond to appease the court and as a safeguard against many hypotheticals, many unrelated, which were detailed in court today. I maintain my stance that I do not admit to any criminal offence.

It is hard for any person to comprehend the mental state that I was in when this accusation happened. Few know the actual seriousness of my last few years where I didn’t just have cancer, I had one of the absolute worst forms of it at the worst stage of it. It was not a chance that I would not survive it, it was a strong probability. To survive, my health and mind took a thrashing.

It was not until the summer of 2022, literally the weeks leading up to this life changing accusation, that I finally began seeing progress that I could be proud of. It took spending between five to six hours a day at the gym to do this and was always my only purpose for my time spent there. This commitment to my health cost me my job that spring, and ultimately was a key contributor to costing my 'life' since that time.

Thank you to so many family, friends and former players that put their own reputations on the line to show their support, and I hope you feel vindicated today. You will always have my support as well.

Despite everything, I have learned a lot about people during this, and I am more aware and committed to creating a positive and safe place for myself, and anyone that I am blessed to come across in my life."

Rotheisler is a former Comox Valley Glacier Kings Junior Hockey Club head coach on Vancouver Island, and in the Interior, worked with the Princeton Posse, Castlegar Rebels and Creston Valley Thunder Cats before coming to Penticton.