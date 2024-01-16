Penticton Chamber of Commerce hosting mayor for Q&A

Photo: City of Penticton

Registration is still open for the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce's second annual "State of the City" event.

The Chamber and Cascades Casino will host Mayor Julius Bloomfield for a question and answer period and an ensuing networking event on Friday, Jan. 19 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Okanagan College community room.

To enjoy the breakfast portion, which takes place from 7:30 to 8 a.m., tickets can be purchased for $25 for chamber members or $30 for non-members.

The State of the City portion, which starts at 8 a.m., is free to attend and includes coffee and tea.

Bloomfield is expected to provide a year in review of key business achievements in 2023, and answer submitted questions, which can be sent to [email protected].

Registration is available online here until Jan. 17.